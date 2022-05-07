National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 607,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,849. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.