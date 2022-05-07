Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.15

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 132366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

