Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $601,366.00

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 171.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 145.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $601,366.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

