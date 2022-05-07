Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $10.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.29 million to $44.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.