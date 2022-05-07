Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $10.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.29 million to $44.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

