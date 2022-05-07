Nabox Market Capitalization Reaches $2.45 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $473,778.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00262013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00214621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00473619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,877.06 or 1.97190260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,362,765,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

