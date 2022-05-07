My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $696,611.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00238640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00472970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,402.30 or 1.95659175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.