Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE:MUSA opened at $236.20 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.