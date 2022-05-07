MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Issues Earnings Results

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 4,170,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $15,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 98,307 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

