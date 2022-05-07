Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $283,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $84.23. 7,333,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,120. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

