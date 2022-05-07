Morgan Stanley Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $87.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.46.

SBUX opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

