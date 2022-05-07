Morgan Stanley Cuts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 620

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 623 ($7.78) to GBX 620 ($7.75) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,304.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

