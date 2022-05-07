MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $626,766.20 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $626,766.20 and $57.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006459 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00158829 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,840,406 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars.

