Monero Classic Trading Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $14,063.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.21 or 0.00580201 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 296.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

