Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $53.14. 1,008,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.