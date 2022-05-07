Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $127.00.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

MHK opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

