Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $55,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

