Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $78,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,063. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $449.50 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

