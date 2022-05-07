Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 4,700 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $51,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 256,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,490. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

