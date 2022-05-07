Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $214.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.21 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.41 and a 200-day moving average of $300.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

