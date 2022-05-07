Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,356,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.