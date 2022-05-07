Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $66,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

