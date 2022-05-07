Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $117,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.92. 2,712,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,594. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

