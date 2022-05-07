Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.65.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $101.84. 2,474,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

