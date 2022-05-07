Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $35.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. 3,904,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

