Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $200.63 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $200,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,716,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.74. 2,476,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,454. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.06 and its 200 day moving average is $347.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

