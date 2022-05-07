Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $97,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.74. 1,961,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,380. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.12 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.