Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $86,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.76. 3,349,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,297. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.96 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

