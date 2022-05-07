Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 7,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $72,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.13. 2,710,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,220. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.