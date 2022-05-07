Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 14,400 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $177,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.58 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.40.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

