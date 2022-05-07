Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 12,200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $152,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,855. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

