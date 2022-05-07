Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $147.87. 1,311,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

