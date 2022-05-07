Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $38,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.62. 1,422,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,147. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

