Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 6,099,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,419. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.