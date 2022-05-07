MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $9,455.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.69 or 0.07490525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00269713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00770273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00578749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00076866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005553 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

