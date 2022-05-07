Minter Network (BIP) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Minter Network has a market cap of $8.69 million and $7,270.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00214612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00213099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,030.98 or 1.97319850 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,622,748,121 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

