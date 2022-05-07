Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $0.75. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 11,835 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

About Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

