M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.82) target price (up from GBX 217 ($2.71)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of M&G to a sell rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.70.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

