MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

MFA stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. MFA Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 166.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

