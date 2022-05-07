Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $944.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $944.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $957.17 million and the lowest is $936.70 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $924.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,315.90. 229,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,225.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,458.87.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.