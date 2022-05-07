Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,858,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Medtronic worth $341,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

