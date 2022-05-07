McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson updated its FY22 guidance to $22.90 to $23.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $18.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. McKesson has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 740,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,059,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

