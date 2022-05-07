Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

