Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New $970,000 Investment in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.60. 79,737 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42.

