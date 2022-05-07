Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 1,168,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,163. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

