Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Head-To-Head Review

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Masimo and Electromed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.24 billion 5.79 $229.65 million $3.87 33.39 Electromed $35.76 million 2.98 $2.36 million $0.22 56.82

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Masimo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Masimo and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $179.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.98%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Electromed.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 17.91% 15.46% 12.78% Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06%

Volatility and Risk

Masimo has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats Electromed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. It offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. It offers connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

