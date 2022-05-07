Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 137.15% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

