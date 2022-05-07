Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

NYSE MCS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 287,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,725. The firm has a market cap of $458.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

