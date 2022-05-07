MAP Protocol Price Down 8% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $34.24 million and $240,020.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00270089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00208071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00481746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00039316 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,899.55 or 1.97903539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

