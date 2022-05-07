Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 398,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

