Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $68.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.48.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

